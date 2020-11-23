This Advent Calendar Comes With An Interactive Winter Wonderland Snow Globe

Celebrate the holiday season with an elevated advent calendar from Lady M.

The popular shop has created a stunning Winter Dreams Advent Calendar that can be delivered to Vancouver.

It features an interactive snow globe depicting a winter wonderland cityscape of New York City.

Much like other advent calendars, there are 24 boxes to open with a new candy to discover each day.

Devour everything from Sparkling Teddy Bears and Matcha Crunchies to Chocolate Cookie Puffs.

It also comes with a custom bag and a matching greeting card and envelope—making it the perfect gift (or treat for yourself).

Lady M Advent Calendar

Where: Order online through the Lady M website

Cost: $75

