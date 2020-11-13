You Can Now Get KFC Scented Firelogs In Canada

You’ve heard of roasting chestnuts over an open fire but KFC is offering something extra special to make the most of those cozy nights curled up by the fireplace.

KFC has officially launched its 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog and it’s available now for a limited-time only at Canadian Tire stores across the country and online.

It’s a best-selling (and best-smelling) firelog made up of the Colonel’s secret recipe.

“Canada’s winter season and fireplaces go together like an iconic KFC bucket of chicken and gravy,” said Samantha Redman, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada.

“It’s the comfort of a warm fire and the delicious aroma of our world-famous fried chicken that makes The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog a truly heart-warming and hunger-inducing experience for all.”

This is the first year the iconic firelog has been available in Canada. The firelog launched in the U.S. in 2018 and returned in 2019. They sold out mere hours after going on sale.

They’re being sold for $19.99 while supplies last.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming consumer demand for the KFC Firelog over the past two years and are proud that through our long-term partnership with Canadian Tire, we are now able to make it available to Canadian fans that crave KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices,” said Ross McRoy, President and Founder of Enviro-Log, Inc.

KFC Firelog

When: Available now until supplies last

Where: Canadian Tire locations across the country

Cost: $19.99

