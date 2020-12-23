This Richmond Bakery Is Whipping Up A Christmas Tree Macaron Tower

Celebrate the holiday season with a festive treat, courtesy of Richmond’s popular Little Fox Bakehouse.
The specialty bakery is whipping up these Instagram-worthy Christmas trees that are made by stacking macarons on top of each other.
Dig into the Macaron Matcha Christmas Tree for $10.75.
It has a matcha buttercream, sugar balls and a mini gingerbread cookie.
Macaron Christmas Tree at Little Fox Bakehouse
When: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: 1180 8181 Cambie Road, Richmond
Cost: $10.75 each
