This Richmond Bakery Is Whipping Up A Christmas Tree Macaron Tower

Celebrate the holiday season with a festive treat, courtesy of Richmond’s popular Little Fox Bakehouse.

The specialty bakery is whipping up these Instagram-worthy Christmas trees that are made by stacking macarons on top of each other.

Dig into the Macaron Matcha Christmas Tree for $10.75.

It has a matcha buttercream, sugar balls and a mini gingerbread cookie.

Macaron Christmas Tree at Little Fox Bakehouse

When: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: 1180 8181 Cambie Road, Richmond

Cost: $10.75 each

