This Snow Globe Is A Safe & Festive Way To Dine In Over The Holidays

H Tasting Lounge has brought back its ever-so-popular domes known as ‘Winterlust’ for patrons to dine in this holiday season.

In the time of COVID-19, these snow globe-like pods are the perfect place for diners to feel both festive and safe.

Guests will feel like they’ve been transported into a whimsical winter wonderland.

The unparalleled dining experience is made up of four geodesic domes, which are available for a maximum of six guests per dome.

It’s important to note there’s a $200 minimum to book out one of the globes, which will be taken as a deposit upfront and then applied to your food and drinks throughout the evening.

Time spent dining inside the dome is capped at 2.5 hours per party.

Guests can cancel penalty-free up to 48 hours in advance. But if they miss that window, they will lose the $200 deposit.

H Tasting Lounge is located at the Westin Bayshore, situated right along the scenic seawall in Coal Harbour.

Winterlust at H Tasting Lounge

When: Accepting reservations now through the holiday season

Where: Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $200 minimum charge

For more must-try eats, check out our Food & Drink section.