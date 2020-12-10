This Snow Globe Is A Safe & Festive Way To Dine In Over The Holidays

H Tasting Lounge has brought back its ever-so-popular domes known as ‘Winterlust’ for patrons to dine in this holiday season.
In the time of COVID-19, these snow globe-like pods are the perfect place for diners to feel both festive and safe.
Guests will feel like they’ve been transported into a whimsical winter wonderland.
The unparalleled dining experience is made up of four geodesic domes, which are available for a maximum of six guests per dome.
It’s important to note there’s a $200 minimum to book out one of the globes, which will be taken as a deposit upfront and then applied to your food and drinks throughout the evening.
Time spent dining inside the dome is capped at 2.5 hours per party.
Guests can cancel penalty-free up to 48 hours in advance. But if they miss that window, they will lose the $200 deposit.
H Tasting Lounge is located at the Westin Bayshore, situated right along the scenic seawall in Coal Harbour.
You Might Also Like:
- Enjoy A Date Night In With This $50 Pasta, Dessert & Bottle Of Wine Combo
- This Vancouver Eatery Has Festive Takeout High Tea Just In Time For The Holidays
Winterlust at H Tasting Lounge
When: Accepting reservations now through the holiday season
Where: Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Cost: $200 minimum charge
For more must-try eats, check out our Food & Drink section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.