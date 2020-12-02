Enjoy A Date Night In With This $50 Pasta, Dessert & Bottle of Wine Combo

Date night in? No problem. The Old Spaghetti Factory has a deal too good to pass up.

The Italian chain has a special date night combo for takeout or delivery for just $50 (wine included).

Enjoy a great meal in the comfort of your own home that includes:

Two entrees of your choice

One decadent dessert to share

A bottle of Jackson-Triggs Merlot or Chardonnay

But act quick, this deal is available for a limited-time only. Diners can place an order for takeout or delivery using SkipTheDishes.

Date Night Combo from Old Spaghetti Factory

When: Available until Dec. 18th, 2020

Where: Takeout or delivery is available through SkipTheDishes or Osf.ca

Cost: $50

