Enjoy A Date Night In With This $50 Pasta, Dessert & Bottle of Wine Combo

Food
Date night in? No problem. The Old Spaghetti Factory has a deal too good to pass up.
The Italian chain has a special date night combo for takeout or delivery for just $50 (wine included).
You Might Also Like:
- This Vancouver Hotspot Is Offering A ‘Spoils Of Sunday’ Dinner Service
- This Vancouver Eatery Has Festive Takeout High Tea Just In Time For The Holidays
Enjoy a great meal in the comfort of your own home that includes:
- Two entrees of your choice
- One decadent dessert to share
- A bottle of Jackson-Triggs Merlot or Chardonnay
But act quick, this deal is available for a limited-time only. Diners can place an order for takeout or delivery using SkipTheDishes.
Date Night Combo from Old Spaghetti Factory
When: Available until Dec. 18th, 2020
Where: Takeout or delivery is available through SkipTheDishes or Osf.ca
Cost: $50
For more must-try eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.