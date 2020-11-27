This Vancouver Hotspot Is Offering A ‘Spoils Of Sunday’ Dinner Service

Treat yourself to an elevated dining experience at The Victor this fall.

The iconic restaurant is offering a Spoils of Sunday dinner service featuring prime rib and all the fixins’ that go along with it.

The new menu is available on Sundays (obviously) and is a twist on the traditional Sunday roast.

Spoils of Sunday Family-Style Dinner

Victor’s Cheese & Onion Bread, with whipped butter

Caesar salad, romaine and shaved Brussels sprouts, Pecorino cheese and crispy sumac-spiced chickpeas

Lobster & Crab Bisque, crab salad and gruyere toast

Canadian Prime Rib Eye Roast, Yorkshire pudding, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, creamed horseradish and au jus

Creme Brulee Donuts, maple cotton candy with vanilla custard

The Victor is located inside Parq Vancouver and offers sweeping views of BC Place and the rest of the city.

Spoils of Sunday at The Victor

When: Available Sundays this fall

Where: Parq Vancouver, 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $75 for two people or $150 for four people

