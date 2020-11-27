This Vancouver Hotspot Is Offering A ‘Spoils Of Sunday’ Dinner Service

Treat yourself to an elevated dining experience at The Victor this fall.
The iconic restaurant is offering a Spoils of Sunday dinner service featuring prime rib and all the fixins’ that go along with it.
The new menu is available on Sundays (obviously) and is a twist on the traditional Sunday roast.
Spoils of Sunday Family-Style Dinner
- Victor’s Cheese & Onion Bread, with whipped butter
- Caesar salad, romaine and shaved Brussels sprouts, Pecorino cheese and crispy sumac-spiced chickpeas
- Lobster & Crab Bisque, crab salad and gruyere toast
- Canadian Prime Rib Eye Roast, Yorkshire pudding, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, creamed horseradish and au jus
- Creme Brulee Donuts, maple cotton candy with vanilla custard
The Victor is located inside Parq Vancouver and offers sweeping views of BC Place and the rest of the city.
RELATED:
- Nobody Does Brunch On A Biscuit Better Than This Vancouver Eatery
- This Cafe Has Macarons Inspired By The Charlie Brown Gang
Spoils of Sunday at The Victor
When: Available Sundays this fall
Where: Parq Vancouver, 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Cost: $75 for two people or $150 for four people
For more must-try eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.