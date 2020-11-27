This Vancouver Hotspot Is Offering A ‘Spoils Of Sunday’ Dinner Service

Meagan Gill | November 27, 2020
The Victor
Photo: The Victor

Treat yourself to an elevated dining experience at The Victor this fall.

The iconic restaurant is offering a Spoils of Sunday dinner service featuring prime rib and all the fixins’ that go along with it.

The new menu is available on Sundays (obviously) and is a twist on the traditional Sunday roast.

The Victor

Photo: The Victor

Spoils of Sunday Family-Style Dinner

  • Victor’s Cheese & Onion Bread, with whipped butter
  • Caesar salad, romaine and shaved Brussels sprouts, Pecorino cheese and crispy sumac-spiced chickpeas
  • Lobster & Crab Bisque, crab salad and gruyere toast
  • Canadian Prime Rib Eye Roast, Yorkshire pudding, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, creamed horseradish and au jus
  • Creme Brulee Donuts, maple cotton candy with vanilla custard

The Victor is located inside Parq Vancouver and offers sweeping views of BC Place and the rest of the city.

Spoils of Sunday at The Victor

When: Available Sundays this fall

Where: Parq Vancouver, 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $75 for two people or $150 for four people

