Vancouverites will soon be able to sink their teeth into delicious fried chicken, courtesy of Jollibee.

The Filipino fast food chain is getting ready to open its Vancouver location very soon.

While an exact date has yet to be released, it’s expected to open its doors at 833 Granville Street sometime in early 2021.

And while the restaurant is best known for its crispy chicken, they have a lot of other must-try offerings as well.

They serve sweet spaghetti dishes and Palabok, along with side dishes including buttered corn and rice. They also have dessert and anyone who has tried their peach mango pie knows it’s to die for.

This will be Jollibee’s first location in B.C. but a second store is already in the works.

Another Jollibee is coming to Surrey’s Strawberry Hill shopping centre and that one is slated to open sometime in the coming months.

Jollibee has been popping up across Canada in recent months, with locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

Jollibee Location In Vancouver

When: Opening early 2021

Where: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver

