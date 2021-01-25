This Vancouver Eatery Is Hosting A Pot Pie Night Every Wednesday

Head over to Honey Salt to dig into the ultimate comfort food—pot pie.
The Vancouver eatery is hosting an all-new Pot Pie Night where guests can get their choice of appy and entree for $35.
It includes your choice of: Tofino Fry (calamari, shrimp, sweet peppers, spicy japanese mayonnaise) or Elizabeth’s Caesar Salad (kale, romaine, parmesan, croutons and black garlic dressing).
And your choice of pot pie: Turkey Pot Pie (dark & white meat, vegetables), West Coast Seafood Pot Pie (+$9 with salmon, shrimp, mussels) or Quebecois Tourtiere (ground pork, onion, potatoes, traditional spices).
They will be available until supplies last. Give Honey Salt a call at (778) 370-8200 to make a reservation.
Pot Pie Night
When: Every Wednesday
Where: Honey Salt at Parq Vancouver, 39 Smithe Street
Cost: $35
