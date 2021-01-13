Krispy Kreme Is Getting Strawberry Cheesecake and 3 New Mini Desserts

Do you love Krispy Kreme doughnuts? How about mini doughnuts?

The doughnut giant has announced that they have a new Dessert Minis Collection, inspired by four different desserts.

The new lineup is available for a limited time only in select Canadian locations – including B.C.

The Dessert Mini Lineup

Strawberry Cheesecake Doughnut : dipped in cream cheese icing, topped with graham cracker crumble and strawberry drizzle

: dipped in cream cheese icing, topped with graham cracker crumble and strawberry drizzle Birthday Cake Doughnut : topped with confetti cake crumbles, birthday cake flavoured buttercream and sprinkles

: topped with confetti cake crumbles, birthday cake flavoured buttercream and sprinkles Lemon Bar Doughnut: dipped in yellow icing, topped with shortbread crumbles, powdered sugar and lemon curd

dipped in yellow icing, topped with shortbread crumbles, powdered sugar and lemon curd Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Doughnut: dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie dough filling, with a chocolate drizzle and mini chocolate chips.

And yes, they look amazing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme)

You will be able to get these minis soon in a four-count box, as well as the existing 16-count box, whatever fits your cravings.

It’s important to note British Columbia’s only Krispy Kreme location is in North Delta situated at 7153 120 Street (Scott Road). They offer both in-store takeout as well as drive-thru.

For more updates on food trends, take a look at our Food section.