Tim Horton lovers across Canada might get a little extra excited to learn about the newest breakfast cereal the coffee giant is offering.

Post Foods has created a Café Mocha cereal.

This cereal combines the rich chocolate and coffee taste from a traditional cup of mocha, with the addition of mocha-swirled marshmallows.

How good does that sound?

“We know Canadians love coffee with their Timbits, so following the success of Post Timbits cereal last year, it was natural for us to extend that into a new coffee-flavoured cereal,” said Samuel Heath, Head of Retail, Tim Hortons.

“Post captured the delicious taste of our café mocha in a crunchy and delicious way and we hope Canadians will love it just as much as we do.”

The Post Foods Tim Hortons Café Mocha Flavoured Cereal will be available at major grocery retailers starting in January. More information can be food on the Post Foods consumer site.

With this newest addition to the Tim Hortons cereal line-up, people can now have their coffee and eat it too!

