Gluten-Free Oreos Are Coming Soon To Grocery Stores Near You

Finding a suitable snack when you suffer from Celiac disease or have a gluten intolerance can be tough.

Gluten-free options are becoming increasingly popular here in BC and in Canada as a whole.

But soon, there will be one more option because a gluten-free version of the classic Oreo is set to launch early 2021.

You Might Also Like:

The cookies will come in both standard and Double Stuff varieties for you to get your fix while still adhering to your diet.

They’ve both been certified by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization, so you can rest assured they will be up to your standards.

Gluten-free Oreos are expected to arrive in several markets starting as early as January, so keep a lookout for them on the shelves of your favourite grocery store.

Gluten-Free Oreos

When: Expected to launch January 2021

For more things to eat in Vancouver and beyond, check out our Food section.