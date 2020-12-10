Gluten-Free Oreos Are Coming Soon To Grocery Stores Near You

Finding a suitable snack when you suffer from Celiac disease or have a gluten intolerance can be tough.
Gluten-free options are becoming increasingly popular here in BC and in Canada as a whole.
But soon, there will be one more option because a gluten-free version of the classic Oreo is set to launch early 2021.
The cookies will come in both standard and Double Stuff varieties for you to get your fix while still adhering to your diet.
They’ve both been certified by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization, so you can rest assured they will be up to your standards.
Gluten-free Oreos are expected to arrive in several markets starting as early as January, so keep a lookout for them on the shelves of your favourite grocery store.
Gluten-Free Oreos
When: Expected to launch January 2021
