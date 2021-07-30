Jollibee Plans To Open Another Vancouver Location And People Are Confused

Jollibee has some fans confused as it plans to open a second Vancouver location before the first one even opens its doors.

The first Vancouver location has been in the works for awhile now and the opening date keeps getting pushed back.

While the signage still remains at the storefront at 833 Granville Street, the Filipino fast food chain hasn’t announced when it will be opening to the public.

RELATED: This Delta Spot Serves Drool Worthy Donuts & Mexican Classics

They have now announced that they are setting their sights on another location on the corner of Broadway and Cambie.

This is in addition to the Jollibee location slated for Surrey’s Strawberry Hill shopping centre. Although the construction for this location also seemed to have been delayed, despite it’s announcement earlier this year.

There is hope just yet that one of these locations will open soon. Unfortunately, at this point none of the three B.C. locations have opening dates set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizzagirl🍕 (@pizzarabbittokyo)

Jollibee has been popping up across Canada in recent months, with locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

While the restaurant is best known for its crispy chicken, they have a lot of other must-try offerings as well.

They serve sweet spaghetti dishes and Palabok, along with side dishes including buttered corn and rice. They also have dessert and anyone who has tried their peach mango pie knows it’s to die for.

New Jollibee Location

When: Opening date TBA

Where: 510 West Broadway, Vancouver

For more tasty eats in Vancouver, head to our Food section.