Vancouver Has A New Destination For All Things BBQ

There’s a new joint in town and it’s all about BBQ. Slim’s BBQ (formerly Dixie’s BBQ) is bringing the heat to Main Street with its mouth-watering selection of comfort food dishes.

The eatery just opened its doors at the old Rumpus Room spot on Feb. 1st and it’s quickly becoming a hot spot in the area.

Dig into one (or all) of their starters, which include chili cheese tots, tot-chos with queso, seasoned pork rinds and more.

Guests can also make their own mac-and-cheese or dig into other favourites like chicken & waffles, their mighty big potato, shrimp po’boy or Texas red chili.

Of course you can’t go to a BBQ restaurant without getting something from the smoker. Build you own BBQ platter with your selection of meats: brisket, smoked pork butt, pork ribs, hot links or fried chicken.

Then choose from a selection of sides to go along with it: mac-and-cheese, chili, smoked brisket beans, tots, serrano cheese spinach, cornbread, buttermilk biscuits, broccoli and cheese, coleslaw or potato salad.

They also have family-style dinners if you’re looking for a feast of delicious food to share (or if you’re feeling extra hungry).

For sips, be sure to try their Mount Pleasant Lemonade (Jack Daniel’s and lemonade), Kickin’ Mules (your choice of Polar Ice Vodka, Beefeater Gin, Jim Beam Bourbon or Olmeca Tequila with lime, ginger beer and serrano chillies) or Bulldog (a big ol’ margarita with a bottle of Corona tipped in).

Those who enjoy brunch can order from their brunch drink menu, which is available all day everyday. The drinks include a Smoky BBQ Caesar, High Noon and Desert Sunset Mimosa.

They also have whisky flights and a wide variety of beer and wine offerings.

Slim’s BBQ

When: Open Monday to Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Where: 2301 Main Street, Vancouver

