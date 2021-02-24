Neverland Tea Salon Is Bringing Back Its Wacky Mad Hatter High Tea Party

You’ll soon feel just like Alice in Wonderland with a Mad Hatter inspired tea party at Neverland Tea Salon.

The offering is back by popular demand after it became a huge hit last year.

The Mad Hatter High Tea is available as a Traditional tea set or guests can opt for Vegetarian, Gluten-free, Dairy-free or Vegan options.

The menu has yet to be released but if it’s anything like last year’s it will include the following savoury items:

Chilled watermelon beet soup

Smoked paprika crab salad roll with green goddess aioli

Coronation chicken salad on Foccacia

Plant-based burger sliders

Roasted veggie croque monsier

Steel-head smoked salmon pinwheel with asparagus and lemon herbed cream cheese

For sweets, the line-up may include:

Vanilla cheesecake with a chocolate crumble base

Strawberry mousse dome with Tinkerbell’s Kiss tea ganache

Milk chocolate pearls on a brownie

Chocolate whipped ganache tart

Mad Hatter mocha sponge cake with a brownie base and lots of chocolate glaze

Scones with Devonshire cream and housemade jam

It will be available for a month only from March 2nd to April 1st.

Mad Hatter High Tea at Neverland Tea Salon

When: Available March 2nd to April 1st, 2021

Where: 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver

