Neverland Tea Salon Is Bringing Back Its Wacky Mad Hatter High Tea Party

Meagan Gill | February 24, 2021
Food
Neverland Tea Salon
Photos: Neverland Tea Salon

You’ll soon feel just like Alice in Wonderland with a Mad Hatter inspired tea party at Neverland Tea Salon.

The offering is back by popular demand after it became a huge hit last year.

The Mad Hatter High Tea is available as a Traditional tea set or guests can opt for Vegetarian, Gluten-free, Dairy-free or Vegan options.

The menu has yet to be released but if it’s anything like last year’s it will include the following savoury items:

  • Chilled watermelon beet soup
  • Smoked paprika crab salad roll with green goddess aioli
  • Coronation chicken salad on Foccacia
  • Plant-based burger sliders
  • Roasted veggie croque monsier
  • Steel-head smoked salmon pinwheel with asparagus and lemon herbed cream cheese

For sweets, the line-up may include:

  • Vanilla cheesecake with a chocolate crumble base
  • Strawberry mousse dome with Tinkerbell’s Kiss tea ganache
  • Milk chocolate pearls on a brownie
  • Chocolate whipped ganache tart
  • Mad Hatter mocha sponge cake with a brownie base and lots of chocolate glaze
  • Scones with Devonshire cream and housemade jam

It will be available for a month only from March 2nd to April 1st.

Mad Hatter High Tea at Neverland Tea Salon

When: Available March 2nd to April 1st, 2021

Where: 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver

 

