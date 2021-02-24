Neverland Tea Salon Is Bringing Back Its Wacky Mad Hatter High Tea Party

You’ll soon feel just like Alice in Wonderland with a Mad Hatter inspired tea party at Neverland Tea Salon.
The offering is back by popular demand after it became a huge hit last year.
The Mad Hatter High Tea is available as a Traditional tea set or guests can opt for Vegetarian, Gluten-free, Dairy-free or Vegan options.
The menu has yet to be released but if it’s anything like last year’s it will include the following savoury items:
- Chilled watermelon beet soup
- Smoked paprika crab salad roll with green goddess aioli
- Coronation chicken salad on Foccacia
- Plant-based burger sliders
- Roasted veggie croque monsier
- Steel-head smoked salmon pinwheel with asparagus and lemon herbed cream cheese
For sweets, the line-up may include:
- Vanilla cheesecake with a chocolate crumble base
- Strawberry mousse dome with Tinkerbell’s Kiss tea ganache
- Milk chocolate pearls on a brownie
- Chocolate whipped ganache tart
- Mad Hatter mocha sponge cake with a brownie base and lots of chocolate glaze
- Scones with Devonshire cream and housemade jam
It will be available for a month only from March 2nd to April 1st.
Mad Hatter High Tea at Neverland Tea Salon
When: Available March 2nd to April 1st, 2021
Where: 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver
For more bites and sips in Vancouver, check out our Food section.
