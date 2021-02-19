Vancouver Is Getting BC’s First Machi Machi Location

Get ready to welcome Machi Machi. The Taiwanese-style tea shop made popular in Toronto is opening its very first BC location in Vancouver soon.

It’s best known for its selection of specialty drinks, with everything from freshly pressed teas, fizzy teas and milk teas to fresh fruit and cream foam beverages.

Of course, you can fully customize your drink by adding whichever toppings your heart (and stomach) desires: pearls, mini taro balls, grass jelly or kanten jelly.

The new outpost will be conveniently located in the heart of downtown Vancouver on Robson Street.

It will be taking over the former location of Prime’s Thai Tea.

While an exact opening date hasn’t been released yet, we know it will likely become a huge hit once it finally does open its doors.

Machi Machi

When: Exact opening date TBA

Where: 1194 Robson Street, Vancouver

