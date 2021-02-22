Your Local 7-Eleven May Start Serving Alcohol Soon

7-Eleven is thinking about becoming even more convenient, if that is possible.

The convenience store giant is testing out alcohol services in some of their Canadian stores. The launch will start first in Ontario, and if successful, it may be offered in British Columbia.

Currently, 7-Eleven Canada is awaiting approval for liquor sales licences that would allow the in-store service of beer and wine at 61 locations.

7-Eleven’s Alcohol Service Plan