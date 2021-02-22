Your Local 7-Eleven May Start Serving Alcohol Soon

7-Eleven is thinking about becoming even more convenient, if that is possible.
The convenience store giant is testing out alcohol services in some of their Canadian stores. The launch will start first in Ontario, and if successful, it may be offered in British Columbia.
Currently, 7-Eleven Canada is awaiting approval for liquor sales licences that would allow the in-store service of beer and wine at 61 locations.
RELATED: 7 Port Coquitlam Parks Where You Can Now Legally Drink Alcohol
7-Eleven’s Alcohol Service Plan
The plan is to have trained servers offering the alcoholic beverages. The alcohol itself will be limited to beer and wine that is locally made. There would be limited hours for this service and it would be available only in designated consumption areas of the stores.
7-Eleven says the alcoholic drinks would complement its recent push of hot foods. The chain has been advertising their increased offering of fresh foods and even delivery.
Bet you didn’t know 👉 fresh batches of our Crispy Classic Chicken are made daily, right here in our food safe kitchens. 👨🍳
Using 100% Canadian Chicken, this recipe has been perfected by our Sev chefs for over 30 years. So yes, it’s THAT good. 🍗🤤 https://t.co/UuqIwxCa7A pic.twitter.com/yGWOUAe2w2
— @7ElevenCanada (@7ElevenCanada) February 19, 2021
The offering of alcohol in combination with promotional bundles for fried chicken and pizza seems to go hand in hand.
No Stranger To Age-Related Sales
In reality, 7-Eleven is not new to selling and controlling access to age-restricted products. They already offer cigarettes and this would be an extension of that.
James Rilett, Restaurants Canada VP, did acknowledge that safety policies will have to be in place. “There’ll probably be some hiccups along the way. They’re an innovative company, so hopefully, they’ll be able to address them,” he states.
For more updates in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.