White Claw Launching New Line of “Surge” High-Alcohol Hard Seltzer

White Claw has just unveiled an all-new line-up of high alcohol hard seltzer that you have to try (just in case you wanted an even boozier option).

RELATED: Everywhere You Can Legally Drink Outdoors Across Metro Vancouver Right Now

White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge

Hard Seltzer Surge will be available in two flavours, including Blood Orange and Cranberry. They will both have an 8% ABV.

The higher alcohol content beverage also comes in a 16-ounce can so it packs a bit more of a punch than the traditional 12-ounce White Claw, that has a 5% ABV.

You won’t be able to pick up a whole pack of them though, as they’ll only be sold in single-serve cans.

Besides Surge, White Claw has also unveiled a few other new additions to its ever-growing line-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Claw Hard Seltzer (@whiteclaw)

They will soon be adding blackberry, strawberry and pineapple varieties of their original hard seltzer, which has a 5% ABV and is sold in the regular 12-ounce cans.

You Might Also Like:

For more bites and sips, check out our Food and Drink section.