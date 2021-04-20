White Claw Launching New Line of “Surge” High-Alcohol Hard Seltzer

White Claw has just unveiled an all-new line-up of high alcohol hard seltzer that you have to try (just in case you wanted an even boozier option).
White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge
Hard Seltzer Surge will be available in two flavours, including Blood Orange and Cranberry. They will both have an 8% ABV.
The higher alcohol content beverage also comes in a 16-ounce can so it packs a bit more of a punch than the traditional 12-ounce White Claw, that has a 5% ABV.
You won’t be able to pick up a whole pack of them though, as they’ll only be sold in single-serve cans.
Besides Surge, White Claw has also unveiled a few other new additions to its ever-growing line-up.
They will soon be adding blackberry, strawberry and pineapple varieties of their original hard seltzer, which has a 5% ABV and is sold in the regular 12-ounce cans.
