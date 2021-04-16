Everywhere You Can Legally Drink Outdoors Across Metro Vancouver Right Now

Meagan Gill | April 16, 2021
Food
legally drink in metro vancouver

With spring in full swing and summer well on its way, it’s time to start planning those must-visit picnic spots (with members of your immediate bubble of course).

Luckily for us, there are plenty of parks across Metro Vancouver where people are allowed to legally drink at.

Of course, there are rules in place. For example, drinking is only permitted from noon to dusk at several of these parks.

Parks Where You Can Legally Drink In Metro Vancouver

Port Coquitlam

  • Peace Park
  • Lions Park
  • Gates Park
  • Dominion Park
  • McLean Park
  • Castle Park
  • Settlers Park
  • Evergreen Park
  • Cedar Drive Park
  • Aggie Park

North Vancouver

    port coquitlam park drinking

    Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

    • Mahon Park
    • Victoria Park
    • Waterfront Park
    • Cates Deck
    • Grand Boulevard and Ray Perrault Park
    • Kings Mill Walk Park
    • Shipbuilders Square

    New Westminster (Soon)

    new west parks

    Photo: Zorro1968 / 604 Now Flickr Pool

    The City of New Westminster is the latest jurisdiction to get on the alcohol in parks bandwagon. City council voted in favour of a bylaw, allowing drinking in six of its parks.

    It has not yet been announced when the new rules will go into effect but once they do, people will be able to drink legally in sections of the following parks from 11 a.m. to dusk:

    • Pier Park
    • Moody Park
    • Hume Park
    • Sapperton Park
    • Port Royal Park
    • Grimston Park

     

