Everywhere You Can Legally Drink Outdoors Across Metro Vancouver Right Now

With spring in full swing and summer well on its way, it’s time to start planning those must-visit picnic spots (with members of your immediate bubble of course).

Luckily for us, there are plenty of parks across Metro Vancouver where people are allowed to legally drink at.

Of course, there are rules in place. For example, drinking is only permitted from noon to dusk at several of these parks.

Parks Where You Can Legally Drink In Metro Vancouver