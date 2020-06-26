Here’s a Map of Everywhere You Can Legally Drink In North Vancouver

Public drinking in some North Vancouver areas is now legal, but that doesn’t mean residents can drink just anywhere. There are nine public spaces in North Vancouver where public drinking is allowed. Anywhere else is off the table.

City Council had approved the new temporary bylaw earlier this month, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This bylaw is about creating space outdoors for residents to socialize in a way that respects physical distancing,” said Mayor Linda Buchanan in a press release. “By allowing people to gather in our parks we’re supporting their well-being, as well as supporting local restaurants and breweries.”

The new bylaw will be in place from June 22-October 15th from 11 am-9 pm in these locations:

Waterfront Park (north and south of the train tracks, excluding the playground).

Victoria Park (west)

Mahon Park (behind Fen Burdett bleachers)

Civic Plaza

Grand Boulevard (13th-19th Street)

Ray Perrault Park (northeast corner)

Kings Mill Walk Park (Harbourside Place to Fell Avenue)

Shipbuilders Square at The Shipyards

Cates Deck at The Shipyards

White rock also recently approved public drinking in some areas, as well as the City of Vancouver.

So, are you planning on taking advantage of this new bylaw?

