Summer has officially kicked off and warmer weather is on its way, so you can get out and enjoy some of what Vancouver has to offer this weekend.

B.C. recently entered Phase 3 of its restart plan, so there will be more open now than what’s been available since the pandemic began.

So, with a facemask and hand sanitizer on hand, here’s 10 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend:

Virtual Italian Day

While events can’t happen as usual this year, Vancouver is hosting its Italian Day on the Drive online, instead. This weekend, you can tune in for a virtual music series or you can see how Vancouver City Hall has lit up for the occasion.

When: Friday, June 26th, 9 pm

Where: Online

Vancouver Aquarium

Although it’s been closed since March, the Vancouver Aquarium is ready to open up to the public again. This weekend, you can revisit some of your favourite sea animals from the otters to the jellyfish.

When: Reopening Friday, June 26th

Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

The PNE Car-B-Q

The PNE hosted its second drive-through event last week, which featured food vendors, including ones from the Fair Ribfest and a car show. Due to popular demand, the event has been extended, so this weekend, you’ll still be able to catch good food and dozens of classic cars.

When: Saturday, June 27-28th, 11 am-3 pm, 4-8 pm

Where: Enter off Renfrew Street, North of the Pacific Coliseum

Bringing together fine art photography and commercial advertising, The Polygon Gallery is a colourful travelling exhibition. This group exhibit features more than 100 enticing images of food that tells the history of photography.

When: Now until August 23, 2020

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

North Vancouver’s most popular attraction is reopening to the public this weekend. Starting Friday, people will be able to return and explore from 9 am-6 pm.

When: Now until October 12th, 9 am-6 pm

Where: 3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver

Although most travelling is still off the table, you can enjoy views of Canada through this flight simulator experience. Flyover Canada is opening back up to the public, Thursday.

When: Book a time

Where: 201-999 Canada Place

After months of being closed, the White Rock pier has reopened to the public, along with the Promenade, so you can enjoy waterfront views once again.

When: Reopened Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Where: 15322 White Rock Promenade

As businesses across the city begin to reopen, one Vancouver nightclub will be welcoming people back this Saturday. Studio Lounge and Nightclub is offering table and limited bar service, but is keeping the dance floor closed for now.

When: Varies

Where: 919 Granville Street, Vancouver

VanDusen Botanical Garden reopened to the public last month, but with several safety measures in place. The Vancouver gardens is only allowing 30 people in at a time, with several pathways limited to one-way only.

When: Book a time

Where: 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks haven’t played a game at Rogers Arena since March, but they’re welcoming fans back in a new way. The Canucks are turning the arena into a drive-thru food stop, where people can order meals for pick-up from local restaurants. You can access the drive-thru from Expo Boulevard between Wednesday and Sunday.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Where: 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

