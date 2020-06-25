Playland and The PNE WILL Return To Vancouver This Summer

Although many events are not happening this year, the PNE and Playland announced they’re making a comeback for the summer.

The company said, Thursday, the beloved exhibition will continue in new ways, with safety measures in place. This comes after health officials had said in April that events, like the PNE, may not happen.

Some upcoming events include more drive-thru events, like they had done with the mini-donuts drive-thru, and the Car-B-Q. But there’s more to it than that.

Playland Opening

On July 10th, the company will “carefully” reopen Playland Amusement Park. This will happen in phases over the summer, starting with 10-12 of its most popular family-friendly rides.

Over the summer, Playland will open more rides, while working with health authorities to ensure safety.

Fair at the PNE Opening

The PNE also announced it will open the PNE Fair Experience this year, “albeit in an unconventional fashion.”

“This will be a drive-thru experience that will include all your Fair favourites, from the Superdogs to agriculture exhibits and other family fun,” states PNE CEO. “The 2020 PNE Fair will bring British Columbians together (but apart) to create what may be the most unique Fairtime shared memory in our history.”

More Events

The Taste of the PNE experience will continue with the Car-B-Q happening again this weekend, as well as with another similar event during the B.C. Day long weekend, in August.

In addition, Canada Day will host a drive-thru event, featuring entertainment, displays and food vendors.

