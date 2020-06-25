Delta’s iconic Big Splash Water Park is finally reopening for the season, social distancing style—just in time for Canada Day.

The popular resort in Tsawwassen formally known as Splashdown will be back up and running July 1st to September 7th.

Of course given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be added safety precautions in place—which includes a 35% guest capacity.

Big Splash will be conducting temperature checks and screenings for both employees and guests upon entry to the park.

There will be a number of hand sanitizing stations, outdoor showers and one-directional walkways to the various attractions.

The number of people allowed in one pool or hot tub at the same time will also be capped.

Families will be able to bring in a cooler of their own food and drinks to enjoy at the park (outside alcohol is off limits). It’s also home to a fully licensed bar and patio with two eateries available for dining on-site.

Guests are encouraged to book a cabana or table online to ensure they get a spot on their requested date.

The park features seven acres worth of water slides for kids and all those young at heart. That includes 13 body and tube slides.

Big Splash Water Park

When: Opening at 35% capacity on July 1st until September 7th, 2020

Where: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen

