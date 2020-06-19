British Columbia’s Biggest Waterpark Is Reopening This Summer With New Rules

It’s official, one of BC’s classic summer traditions will continue as Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park have announced plans to reopen this summer.

Originally opened, owned, and operated by a local family, Destination Cultus has become one of the province’s most popular summer traditions since 1984.

Cultus Lake Adventure Park will open on July 1, with Cutlus Lake Waterpark opening a week later on July 8, 2020. That said, it won’t be business as usual. The waterpark has lost a third of its season due to COVID-19 restrictions, but plans on opening in a new format to serve its community.

In an e-mail to 604 Now, Destination Cultus stated their first and foremost priority is the safety of employees and customers, so there will be precautions in place. That includes adding physical distancing rules and reducing capacity.

Summer 2020

Here’s what you’ll need to know before going to Cultus Waterpark and Adventure Park this summer:

The park will have modified hours with visits limited to a four-hour maximum and will operate at a 25-30% capacity. As the facilities are all outdoors, there will be plenty of space to maintain physical distancing

There will be new streamlined admission pricing and entry process in accordance with the limited visit hours. A general admission fee will replace Adventure Park ride wristbands and tokens

Hospitality staffing numbers will be increased to ensure cleaning and disinfecting routines

There will also be a limited selection of food and beverages at both parks

No BBQ rentals

Nonetheless, they’ll be open daily, rain or shine until September 7th.

Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park

Opening: The adventure park will open on July 1st. The waterpark will open on July 8. Both parks will be open daily until September 7th.

Rates: TBD

Location: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC.