The Historic White Rock Pier Officially Reopens For The Summer

After being closed to the public for two and a half months, the White Rock Pier has officially reopened.

White Rock City council made the decision during their council meeting on Monday night.

The pier was originally closed on March 24.

The White Rock Pier reopened this morning after a nearly three-month closure due to COVID-19 and to help flatten the curve. Please remember to practise physical distancing by keeping 2 metres apart. Read full news release: https://t.co/X5bagh4nju#WhiteRockBC #COVIDBC pic.twitter.com/CoOxI5cJEH — City of White Rock (@whiterockcity) June 17, 2020

White Rock Pier Reopening

City council reacted quick to close the pier, parkades and promenade to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Since then, it’s been carefully reopening the waterfront attraction and monitoring activity – a trend that’s likely to continue given the popularity of the pier.

In the event of overcrowding, the City isn’t ruling out the idea of re-closing the pier.

All waterfront parking lots will return to regular operation within a week.The West Beach Parkade remains temporarily closed.

Overall, the decision is expected to help boost business for the restaurants and hotels along the Marine Drive waterfront. With the border closure extended another month and lack of foot traffic in the area, many businesses have been struggling to stay afloat.

City council is also considering the idea of letting people drink in designated areas around the beach – an idea recently approved in both Port Coquitlam and North Vancouver. The City of Vancouver is also making similar considerations.

