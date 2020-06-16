The Canada-U.S. Border Closure Is Seeing Another Extension Into July

The Canada-U.S. border is seeing yet another extension and this time it’s in place until July 21st.

The border closure has been in place since March, where it has been extended for 30-day increments.

The latest extension comes as the U.S. surpasses two million cases of COVID-19, while several states have reported surges in new cases.

Meanwhile, Canada has had nearly 100,000 cases of the virus.

“This is a measure that will protect people on both sides of the border as we continue to fight COVID-19,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during his daily briefing.

Currently the border is closed to any non-essential travel. However, Trudeau recently announced family members separated by the border will now be able to visit.

They must still quarantine for 14 days after crossing over, however.

While U.S. travel is off the table for most, British Columbians may be able to travel within the province soon, as Phase 3 of restrictions may begin soon.

