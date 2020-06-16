British Columbia Is Expected To Lift Quarantine Restrictions Very Soon

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to slow, B.C. health officials said restrictions could “maybe” lift this week.

B.C. is currently in Phase 2 of its quarantine restrictions and was originally set to move on to Phase 3 this month.

So when reporters asked provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry if that would happen soon, she said “maybe,” but “it’s not a yes.”

“I said at the very beginning that the whole phase thing is more of a dimmer switch,” she said. “It’s not … hard and fast.”

B.C. originally planned to start Phase 3 by roughly mid-June, but no specific date had been given. Once it does happen, however, that means hotels and resorts will be able to open.

“So yes, we will be looking at transitioning around travel, around safe travel, within B.C.,” added Dr. Henry.

The province will also see select entertainment as well as parts of the film industry reopen. And by the fall, schools and post-secondary institutions may recommence full-time.

Dr. Henry reported 36 new cases over three days and no new deaths.

