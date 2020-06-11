Capilano Suspension Bridge Park Is Re-Opening This June

If you’ve been waiting to visit one of North Vancouver’s most popular attractions, save the date. Capilano Suspension Bridge Park will re-open to the public on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The park, along with the majority of attractions in Metro Vancouver was forced to close earlier this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Capilano Suspension Bridge park will be open 9am – 6pm daily, with new plans and procedures to welcome back guests for a safe experience. To get an idea of what that looks like, check out the video below:

Among other notable changes, staff will focus on physical distancing and sanitization standards. Guests will also be asked to explore the park in a one-way direction. Suspension Bridge traffic will alternate regularly.

Hand sanitizer stations will be located in multiple locations throughout the Park, including all attractions.

Guests will be refused entry to the park if they display any symptoms of COVID-19.

As per usual, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park will operating a free shuttle this summer running to and from downtown Vancouver every 30 minutes. Physical distancing measures will be in place on the shuttle with restricted seating.