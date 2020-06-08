Seymour And Cypress Are Reopening For Hikers This Month

It’s time to get your hiking boots back on because Mount Seymour Provincial Park and Cypress Provincial Park are reopening this month.

Several B.C. parks welcomed people back last month, but Seymour and Cypress had remained closed temporarily.

The two spots are welcoming people once more, however, so you can get out and enjoy the gorgeous views.

B.C. health officials are reminding hikers to maintain social distancing and to stay home if you have any symptoms. If you’re going for a hike, you should dress appropriately, bring any essentials and let others know where you’re going ahead of time.

With the summer weather coming soon, it may be the perfect time to get out and enjoy the fresh air.

