The Weather Network Just Released B.C.’s Long-Term Summer Forecast

The Weather Network has released their annual summer forecast and it’s predicting a warmer than usual few months ahead.

But just like this past spring, it may start off a bit slow before the heat kicks.

RELATED: 10 Parks Around Metro Vancouver For a Lovely Social Distancing Friendly Picnic

That particularly goes for B.C., which will see a slow start to summer with cool temperatures for most of June.

But much warmer temperatures will take over in July, with near normal rainfall, predicts the summer forecast.

However, The Weather Network also predicts an early end to hotter days and cooler than normal temperatures – especially across interior B.C.

So, we best enjoy the sunny days when we can. As camping sites are opening as well as many national parks, will you find ways to enjoy the outdoors?

For more B.C. stories, head to our News section.