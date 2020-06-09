FlyOver Canada Is Reopening This Month For Virtual Flights Across The Country

Although travelling may still be off the table, you can experience Canadian views again soon, through FlyOver Canada.

The popular flight ride is reopening Thursday, June 18th, along with the Flying Whale Cafe.

While FlyOver Canada suspended operations in March, due to the pandemic, it is returning with new safety precautions in place.

“Since we paused operations this past March, we have worked diligently to redesign a visitor experience that ensures the safety of our guests, staff and surrounding community,” said Lisa Adams, Vice President of FlyOver Attractions by Pursuit.

This means there will be a reduced capacity during each ride, along with stringent cleaning protocols.

Staff will wear face masks and there will be plexiglass barriers wherever possible. Visitors will also see hand sanitizer stations throughout the location.

Aside from views of Canada, there will be a flight simulation over Iceland’s iconic natural wonders, until August 31st.

“With travel limited this summer, we offer a unique way for guests to immerse themselves in flight across dramatic and stunning landscapes in both Canada and Iceland, all without leaving the city,” said Adams.

So, will you be taking this flight over the summer?

