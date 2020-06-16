Canucks To Welcome Fans Back To Rogers Arena With A Drive-Through Food Stop

Although Canucks games at Rogers Arena are still off, the team is welcoming back fans in a new way.

Starting Wednesday, Rogers Arena is transforming to Canucks Marketplace, where the team will offer food for purchase.

RELATED: Movie Theatres Plan To Reopen Across Metro Vancouver In July

The Canucks are teaming up with local restaurants to offer meal kits and signature dishes.

Some of the dishes available will come from places like Elisa, Blue Water Cafe, CinCin, Dirty Apron and Earnest Ice Cream.

Fans can place orders through the Canucks’ website, before picking it up at Rogers Arena or through contactless home delivery for those in Vancouver and the North Shore.

You’ll be able to access the drive-through off Expo Boulevard, past Gate 10 from Wednesday to Sunday. Show up anytime between 12-7 pm.

The PNE is also offering drive-through food and entertainment this week, just in time for Father’s Day. In addition, Langley and Abbotsford are hosting a drive-through food truck festival this summer.

For more treats in Vancouver, check out our Food section.