Vancouver Passes Motion To Legalize Alcohol Consumption In Some Public Areas

After some back and forth, Vancouver has passed the motion to legalize alcohol consumption in some public areas.

City councillors Pete Fry and Michael Wiebe had originally introduced the motion earlier this month. It looked at allowing drinking in certain City-owned public spaces.

But that motion had failed to pass, before City Council reconsidered it, Tuesday night.

“Since the time of that vote, I’ve heard from the public increasingly that there’s interest in giving this a try,” said Coun. Lisa Dominato during the Tuesday meeting. “It’s really centred around people saying ‘listen, let’s treat adults like adults.’”

Vancouver city staff will now develop a bylaw that includes designating areas for public consumption and creating a framework around the pilot project.

That means Vancouver may soon join North Vancouver and Port Coquitlam, which have both loosened their restrictions around drinking in public places.

