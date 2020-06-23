A Petition To Reopen Peace Arch Park Is Gaining Momentum

More than a thousand people have signed a petition to reopen Peace Arch Park, after it closed suddenly, last week.

Officials shut down the park, built on the Canada-U.S. border, due to a significant increase in visitors. More people were coming to the park so they could visit with loved ones from the other side of the border, amid the travel ban.

However, B.C. health officials said closing the park wasn’t done because of the risk of COVID-19. The closure was set in place to address safety and traffic concerns, as there was twice the number of vehicles in nearby parking lots and roads.

As of Tuesday at noon, the online petition has more than 1,300 signatures, which calls on the province to reopen the park.

“If new protocols need to be enforced such as a reservation system so be it, but let families continue to reunite with one another,” the petition states.

The Canada-U.S. border closure is in place until July 21st, with the possibility of extending it further.

