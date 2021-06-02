22 Vancouver Parks and Beaches You’ll Be Able To Legally Drink At This Summer

Christina Chandra | June 2, 2021
News
vancouver parks drinking
Photo: @GoToVan / Flickr

If you are looking for a park to enjoy some day drinking at in Vancouver there will soon be 22 options.

The Vancouver Park Board announced that they are allowing residents to drink in specific designated areas of certain parks between 11am – 9pm. This includes 22 areas out of the city’s 230 parks.

However, drinking in Vancouver parks is still not permitted until the B.C. government finalizes the changes with liquor laws.

The changes have been approved but are not in effect yet. Once that is finalized, the city will launch the drinking alcohol in Vancouver parks program.

Vancouver Park Board took to twitter to announce the decision and will announce a pilot start state soon.

22 Vancouver Parks Where Drinking Will Be Allowed

If you hare not located in Vancouver, here is the list of  other Metro Vancouver cities that have legalize alcohol consumption in parks,

 

For more local happenings across Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.

