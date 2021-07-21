Everywhere You Can Legally Drink Outdoors Across Metro Vancouver Right Now

Summer is in full swing which means it’s almost impossible to get a patio seat during prime hours. Luckily for us, there are plenty of parks across Metro Vancouver where people are allowed to legally drink at.
Of course, there are rules in place. For example, drinking is only permitted from noon to dusk at several of these parks.
Parks Where You Can Legally Drink In Metro Vancouver
Vancouver
- Collingwood Park
- David Lam Park
- Fraser River Park
- Granville Park
- Harbour Green Park
- John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park
- Kitsilano Beach Park / Hadden Park
- Langara Park
- Locarno Beach Park
- Maple Grove Park
- Memorial South Park
- Memorial West Park
- New Brighton Park
- Pandora Park
- Queen Elizabeth Park
- Quilchena Park
- Riverfront Park
- Robson Park
- Rupert Park
- Stanley Park
- Vanier Park
- Volunteer Park
North Vancouver
- Mahon Park
- Victoria Park
- Waterfront Park
- Cates Deck
- Grand Boulevard and Ray Perrault Park
- Kings Mill Walk Park
- Shipbuilders Square
District of North Vancouver (After July 26)
- Eldon Park
- Sowden Park
- Carisbrooke Park
- Princess Park
- Kilmer Park
- Kirkstone Park
- Arborlynn Park
- Bridgman Park
- Seylynn Park
- Garibaldi Park
- McCartney Creek Park
- Panorama Park
- Deep Cove Park
- Strathcona Park
West Vancouver
- Millennium Park
Port Coquitlam
- Peace Park
- Lions Park
- Gates Park
- Dominion Park
- McLean Park
- Castle Park
- Settlers Park
- Evergreen Park
- Cedar Drive Park
- Aggie Park
New Westminster
- Pier Park
- Moody Park
- Hume Park
- Sapperton Park
- Port Royal Park
- Grimston Park
- Queen’s Park
Delta
- Diefenbaker Park in Tsawwassen
- Memorial Park in Ladner
- North Delta Community Park
