Everywhere You Can Legally Drink Outdoors Across Metro Vancouver Right Now

Summer is in full swing which means it’s almost impossible to get a patio seat during prime hours. Luckily for us, there are plenty of parks across Metro Vancouver where people are allowed to legally drink at.

Of course, there are rules in place. For example, drinking is only permitted from noon to dusk at several of these parks.

Parks Where You Can Legally Drink In Metro Vancouver

Collingwood Park

David Lam Park

Fraser River Park

Granville Park

Harbour Green Park

John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park

Kitsilano Beach Park / Hadden Park

Langara Park

Locarno Beach Park

Maple Grove Park

Memorial South Park

Memorial West Park

New Brighton Park

Pandora Park

Queen Elizabeth Park

Quilchena Park

Riverfront Park

Robson Park

Rupert Park

Stanley Park

Vanier Park

Volunteer Park

Mahon Park

Victoria Park

Waterfront Park

Cates Deck

Grand Boulevard and Ray Perrault Park

Kings Mill Walk Park

Shipbuilders Square

District of North Vancouver (After July 26)

Eldon Park

Sowden Park

Carisbrooke Park

Princess Park

Kilmer Park

Kirkstone Park

Arborlynn Park

Bridgman Park

Seylynn Park

Garibaldi Park

McCartney Creek Park

Panorama Park

Deep Cove Park

Strathcona Park

West Vancouver

Millennium Park

Peace Park

Lions Park

Gates Park

Dominion Park

McLean Park

Castle Park

Settlers Park

Evergreen Park

Cedar Drive Park

Aggie Park

Pier Park

Moody Park

Hume Park

Sapperton Park

Port Royal Park

Grimston Park

Queen’s Park

Delta

Diefenbaker Park in Tsawwassen

Memorial Park in Ladner

North Delta Community Park

