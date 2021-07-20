7 Hidden Gem Patios In Vancouver To Visit Before Summer Is Over

Patio season is officially in full swing and it’s arguably the best time of the year for Vancouverites.

The city only gets so many weeks of sunny skies and warm temperatures before the inevitable “Raincouver” makes its return come fall.

Luckily, Vancouver is overflowing with must-visit spots to go patio hopping. Without further ado, here’s some of the best places to eat and drink, all while enjoying the great outdoors.

Hidden Gem Patios in Vancouver

Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub

Discover this hidden patio tucked away in the jewel of Vancouver, immersed in the lush nature of Stanley Park. While you’re here, pull up a seat and try their Sunsetter Wheat Ale, it’s the perfect beverage for those long summer days that turn into nights.

Make sure to also catch their Happy Hour menu, Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m. They offer a Tour Around The Park beer flight for under $7, with four 5oz beers of your choice.

Location: 8901 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Jules Bistro

Find this quaint yet charming patio in the heart of Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood. Guests can enjoy an intimate meal that blends traditional French cooking and innovative west coast cuisine seamlessly.

It’s also the perfect place to sit out on the patio and enjoy a glass or two of wine, along with charcuterie and a cheese platter during their Happy Hour, which is on Tuesday to Saturday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Location: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Beach Ave Bar & Grill

Get a meal with a view at this bustling bar & grill nestled along the beautiful False Creek seawall. It’s an idyllic spot to enjoy some bites and sips while soaking up the incredible views.

They have an epic brunch menu from 10 to 2 p.m., followed by some classic pub grub, including a hickory BBQ burger, fried chicken sandwich, prawn tacos and a selection of wings. Plus, they have lots of craft beer on tap as well.

Location: #1-1012 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Italian Kitchen

This patio is the closest thing to Rome you’ll find in Vancouver. The authentic Italian eats help too. Start things off with a caprese salad before digging into one of their to die for pasta dishes.

Try their truffle spaghetti and meatballs, seafood linguine, gnocchi funghi or spinach and ricotta cannelloni. They also have a few sharing platters to choose from that come with the works, so you can enjoy a taste of Italy without having to leave downtown.

Location: 860 Burrard Street, Vancouver

B House Restaurant

This might not be the largest patio, but it offers front row seat to The Drive. Patrons can people watch while enjoying a selection of Asian fusion cuisine unlike anything else in Vancouver.

B House is all about Asian comfort food and their must-try menu items include beer braised pork belly, a variety of wings, bang bang shrimps and a refreshing papaya salad that is perfect for enjoying outside on a sunny day.

Location: 2270 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Ophelia

Nothing says summer like sitting on a patio and enjoying some margaritas. Ophelia specializes in Mexican-inspired eats and sips that are the next best thing to actually going to Mexico.

Try their prawn ceviche tostadas or selection of tacos (vegan, bone marrow, pork, steak). Save room for dessert though, as they have an amazing selection to satisfy your sweet tooth. Try their churros, tres leches cake or chocoflan, which is a chocolate lover’s dream.

Location: 165 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Autostada Osteria

Their newest location at Vancouver House has a small but lively patio located right on Beach Avenue with the giant spinning chandelier as the ultimate backdrop.

Dig into classic Italian dishes, like their daily stuffed pasta, braised pork cheek pappardelle and tagliatelle bolognese. It’s also a great spot for brunch, with an elevated breakfast selection, including a waffle with smoked sablefish, smoked salmon and caviar.

Location: 1481 Continental Street, Vancouver

BONUS

Chupito

One of Vancouver’s newest patios is a quaint open-air cocktail bar hosts a tonne of charm. While part of the fun is finding it, there is definitely staying appeal once you are there.

Hidden in an alley, serving up killer cocktails and Mexican food, this little bar gives all the feels of being in a Mexico itself.

Whether you’re heading out for brunch, afternoon libations, or late night drinks, don’t forget to ask your waiter if they have Stanley Park brews on tap. With a new summer collection and classic favourites, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy this summer.

