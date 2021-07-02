Best Places In Vancouver To Get Day Drunk With Your Friends This Summer

With warm weather and patio season now in full swing, there’s never been a better time to get day drunk with your besties.

Check out these top spots to day drink in Vancouver, whether it’s for brunch, Happy Hour or any time in-between.

Best Places To Day Drink In Vancouver

Glowbal Restaurant

If sitting back and drinking the day away is your summertime goal, then this is the place to do it. Glowbal features some of the most Instagram-worthy cocktails you’ll find in the city, even including one that is topped off with cotton candy. They also have a sprawling patio to enjoy your drinks on. Happy Hour is on daily from 2:30 to 6 p.m. and beer lovers will want to drop by on Fridays, when they offer a $15 burger and beer special until 2 p.m.

Location: 590 West Georgia Street



Vancouver Urban Winery

Enjoy some wine tasting while in the heart of the city at this gem in Railtown. The small-batch urban winery has its own restaurant on-site, Belgard Kitchen, which offers 36 wines on tap, all made from BC grapes. If beer is more your thing, there’s also an on-site craft brewery that features both staple and seasonal brews that are definitely worth trying.

Location: 55 Dunlevy Avenue

Havana Restaurant

Stepping into this popular bar on The Drive may make you feel like you’ve been transported to Cuba. The hangout spot is all about creative cocktails inspired by the Caribbean and Latin-style fare. We recommended their weekend brunch drink menu, which includes Bailey’s and coffee and a “churro pick me up,” which is basically a double espresso with Sailor Jerry’s spiced rum, Kahlua and cinnamon.

Location: 1212 Commercial Drive

The Keefer Yard



This bar is best known for its vast selection of creative cocktails you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Sip on their signature Keefer cocktail, which is a dragonfruit infused Beefeater gin with lavender, lemon and sparkling wine. Or try their pineapple Daiquiri, Japanese vesper or rosemary gimlet. The Keefer Yard is open daily from 2 p.m. until late.

Location: 135 Keefer Street

Score On Davie

Caesar lovers can get their fix (and a whole lot more) at this beloved Davie Street hangout. They have more than a handful of caesar options that can be topped off with your choice of bar food (burgers, corn dogs, onion rings, etc), so you get the best of both worlds. They also serve a variety of craft and draft beers, wine, champagne and cocktails.

Location: 1262 Davie Street

Joe Fortes

This seafood joint is home to one of the best garden patios in downtown Vancouver. Therefore, it’s the prime location to enjoy some drinks on a summer afternoon. Their happy hour runs daily from 3 to 5 p.m. Sip on one of their classically inspired cocktails, beer or ciders. Get some appies to go along with it, like their oysters, crab cakes, calamari and more.

Location: 777 Thurlow Street

