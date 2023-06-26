It’s patio season and outdoor dining is one of the best ways to enjoy our favourite Richmond restaurants.

While there’s a plethora of patios to hit up across Vancouver, here’s our guide of the top patios in Richmond you can enjoy right now.

The Best Richmond Patios

75 West Coast Grill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 75 West Coast Grill Richmond (@75westyvr)

Dig into classic West Coast fare and wild BC seafood at this hidden gem inside the Vancouver Airport Marriott Hotel. Try their breakfast, weekend brunch or lunch and dinner dishes.

It’s located at 10251 St Edwards Drive.

Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rika りか (@ricaaeee)

Right on the pier, Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant is known for its delicious and fresh seafood. Grab your beverage of choice, take a seat on the patio and enjoy the scenic views.

Their menu includes a seafood platter, baja shrimp ceviche, lobster BLT, shrimp pesto flatbread and more. Find it at #140-3866 Bayview Street.

Britannia Brewing Company Eatery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britannia Brewing Company (@britanniabrewingco)

This Richmond patio boasts an airy and casual ambience with an incredible view of the Fraser River. Britannia Brewing is perfect for low-key hangouts with your core bubble.

Try their Korean fried cauliflower, wild halibut ravioli, charcuterie, risotto and crab & chili spaghettini. It’s located at #250-12240 Second Avenue.

Browns Socialhouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Browns Socialhouse (@brownssocialize)

Enjoy a variety of food and drinks while soaking up the sunshine at this patio.

Dig into loaded nachos, kung pao lettuce wraps, blackened chicken fettuccine, steak frites and crispy fried chicken ramen. Find it in Ironwood at 1020-11660 Steveston Highway.

Catch Kitchen + Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catch Kitchen + Bar (@catchsteveston)

They pride themselves on having Steveston’s best patio and that just may ring true. It offers unsurpassed views of the iconic wharf from above. As for their menu, Catch is all about fresh seafood (hence the name).

It’s located at 3866 Bayview Street.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chop Steakhouse & Bar (@chopsteakhouse)

Stop by this popular steakhouse for some delicious eats at YVR. Happy Hour is available from 3 to 6 pm and 9 pm until close in the lounge or on the patio only.

Find it at 10251 St Edwards Drive.

Country Meadows Golf Course & Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Wong (@wong.tony1)

Country Meadows is nestled in the heart of Richmond’s tranquil farmland. And the beautiful patio at their clubhouse offers spectacular views of the golf course.

Find it at 8400 No 6 Road.

Ember Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ember Indian Kitchen (@emberindiankitchen)

This Indian eatery whips up authentic eats in a sophisticated setting. The dishes are designed to share so you can try a little bit of everything. And with beautiful views of the Fraser River, their patio won’t disappoint either.

Grab a seat at this patio at 6168 London Road.

Harold’s Kitchen & Bar



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harold’s Kitchen & Bar (@haroldsyvr)

Enjoy some sips and bites while dining on their quaint courtyard patio surrounded by lush greenery. They have an expansive breakfast menu, as well as a vast selection of burgers, sandwiches, salads and other bites.

Find it at 7551 Westminster Hwy.

Kove Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @neverever__

Head to Steveston Village for a bite at this quaint eatery with outdoor seating and harbour views.

Try their butter chicken poutine, fish & chips, cajun chicken burger and seafood tagliatelle. They also have a hearty brunch menu that is sure to hit the spot. It’s located at 3900 Bayview Street.

Lakeside Grill Patio At Mayfair Lakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakeside Grill (@lakesidegrill)

This local hub has a relaxing atmosphere great for having an evening catching up with friends, while dining on fresh West Coast cuisine.

It’s located at 5460 Number 7 Road.

Legends Pub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legends Pub & Restaurant (@legendspub)

If you’re a sports junkie, this is the place to be. Legends Pub is just a block from Richmond Centre and offers guests a chance to indulge in entertainment while chowing down on some classic pub food. They have a handful of big screen TV’s and, most importantly, an exclusive patio.

Discover this patio at 9031 Blundell Road.

Millton Bar and Grill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milltown Bar & Grill (@milltown_bar)

Milton Bar and Grill has not only one, but two patios for maximum enjoyment. One patio faces the marina, and the other faces the YVR airport. A rustic, industrial vibe and comforting West Coast menu, Milton Bar lets guests indulge and enjoy the inviting atmosphere (from whatever patio they choose).

Find it at 101-9191 Bentley Street

Pajo’s Fish & Chips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmond T Cheng (@the_real_etc)

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better fish and chips joint in Steveston. The iconic Pajo’s can be found right on the wharf at the corner of Bayview and Third Avenue.

Discover these tasty fish and chips at 12351 3rd Avenue.

The Flying Beaver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Lamons – DJ Promoter (@djalibabavancouver)

The patio at this popular eatery is the prime spot to watch planes coming and going while you enjoy your meal (and a pint or two).

Dig into a variety of delicious dishes here, including fish tacos, loaded potato skins, stone-oven pizzas, surf + turf and more. Find it at 4760 Inglis Drive.