15 Patios You Can Still Safely Dine At Outdoors Amid BC’s New Restrictions

B.C. health officials announced more COVID-19 restrictions in the province, after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

While indoor dining has been shut down until April 19, eating outside is still permitted. Here’s a list of just some of the local spots you can support during this time while staying safe.

Patios In Vancouver To Dine At

B House

People watch along The Drive while digging into delicious Asian fusion cuisine at this spot.

Where: 2270 Commercial Drive

Cardero’s

Enjoy a variety of seafood, burgers and classic comfort food dishes while soaking up one of the best views the city has to offer.

Where: 1583 Coal Harbour Quay

The Sandbar

Head over to Granville Island to enjoy a seafood-focused meal with stunning views of the city.

Where: 102-1535 Johnston Street

Seasons In The Park

This popular eatery serving elevated Pacific Northwest dishes has one of the most scenic patios Vancouver has to offer.

Where: 4600 Cambie Street

Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods

Stop by one of Tractor’s many locations to enjoy a healthy meal, such as their grilled avocado bowl or wide selection of salads.

Where: Olympic Village, Kitsilano, West Broadway, West Pender, Robson, Victoria, and Park Royal

Glowbal Restaurant

Order up some cocktails and elevated bites while enjoying this Instagram-worthy patio.

Where: 590 W Georgia Street

The Roof at Black and Blue

Speaking of Instagram-worthy patios, The Roof at Black + Blue has recently undergone a makeover to become a magical secret garden, just in time for spring.

Where: 1032 Alberni Street

Coast



Craving seafood? This is the place to be. Plus, it has a lovely patio to enjoy your meal at.

Where: 1054 Alberni Street

Italian Kitchen

It’s not quite Italy but it’s pretty close! This beautiful little patio will make you feel like you’re in Rome (the authentic Italian food helps too).

Where: 860 Burrard Street

Jules Bistro

This charming little bistro is reminiscent of being in France. And it serves some French favourites including chicken liver mousse and beef bourguignon.

Where: 216 Abbott Street

Trattoria

Grab a seat at one of their location’s patios to take in the fresh air while digging into a delicious Italian meal.

Where: Kitsilano, Park Royal and Burnaby

The Flying Pig

Book a table at one of their patios and try some of their best dishes. We recommend the Mount Lehman roasted half chicken and wild mushroom pappardelle.

Where: Olympic Village, Gastown, and Yaletown

Blue Hat Bistro at PICA

This quaint patio is the perfect place to be on a sunny afternoon. Plus, it serves up fresh-shucked Pacific oysters and a pan roasted porchetta.

Where: 1505 W 2nd Avenue

Temper Chocolate and Pastry



Looking to satisfy that sweet tooth? Check out this spot for all the chocolate (and pastries) your heart desires.

Where: 2409 Marine Drive

Ophelia



Pull up a chair and dig into this spot’s must-try Mexican-inspired eats and sips.

Where: 165 W 2nd Avenue

If you don’t feel comfortable dining outside, keep in mind you can always get take-out.

For more eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.