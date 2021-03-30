15 Patios You Can Still Safely Dine At Outdoors Amid BC’s New Restrictions

Meagan Gill | March 30, 2021
black + blue rooftop garden patio
Photo: Glowbal Group

B.C. health officials announced more COVID-19 restrictions in the province, after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

While indoor dining has been shut down until April 19, eating outside is still permitted. Here’s a list of just some of the local spots you can support during this time while staying safe.

Patios In Vancouver To Dine At

B House

patios in vancouver

Photo: B House

People watch along The Drive while digging into delicious Asian fusion cuisine at this spot.

Where: 2270 Commercial Drive

Cardero’s

patios in vancouver

Photo: Cardero’s

Enjoy a variety of seafood, burgers and classic comfort food dishes while soaking up one of the best views the city has to offer.

Where: 1583 Coal Harbour Quay

The Sandbar

patios in vancouver

Photo: The Sandbar

Head over to Granville Island to enjoy a seafood-focused meal with stunning views of the city.

Where: 102-1535 Johnston Street

Seasons In The Park

patios in vancouver

Photo: Seasons In The Park

This popular eatery serving elevated Pacific Northwest dishes has one of the most scenic patios Vancouver has to offer.

Where: 4600 Cambie Street

Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods

patios in vancouver

Photo: Tractor

Stop by one of Tractor’s many locations to enjoy a healthy meal, such as their grilled avocado bowl or wide selection of salads.

Where: Olympic Village, Kitsilano, West Broadway, West Pender, Robson, Victoria, and Park Royal

Glowbal Restaurant

patios in vancouver

Photo: Glowbal

Order up some cocktails and elevated bites while enjoying this Instagram-worthy patio.

Where: 590 W Georgia Street

The Roof at Black and Blue

patios in vancouver

Photo: The Roof at Black + Blue

Speaking of Instagram-worthy patios, The Roof at Black + Blue has recently undergone a makeover to become a magical secret garden, just in time for spring.

Where: 1032 Alberni Street

Coast

patios in vancouver

Photo: Coast

Craving seafood? This is the place to be. Plus, it has a lovely patio to enjoy your meal at.

Where: 1054 Alberni Street

Italian Kitchen

patios in vancouver

Photo: Italian Kitchen

It’s not quite Italy but it’s pretty close! This beautiful little patio will make you feel like you’re in Rome (the authentic Italian food helps too).

Where: 860 Burrard Street

Jules Bistro

patios in vancouver

Photo: Jules Bistro

This charming little bistro is reminiscent of being in France. And it serves some French favourites including chicken liver mousse and beef bourguignon.

Where: 216 Abbott Street

Trattoria

patios in vancouver

Photo: Jackie Connelly

Grab a seat at one of their location’s patios to take in the fresh air while digging into a delicious Italian meal.

Where: Kitsilano, Park Royal and Burnaby

The Flying Pig

patios in vancouver

Photo: The Flying Pig

Book a table at one of their patios and try some of their best dishes. We recommend the Mount Lehman roasted half chicken and wild mushroom pappardelle.

Where: Olympic Village, Gastown, and Yaletown

Blue Hat Bistro at PICA

patios in vancouver

Photo: Blue Hat Bistro

This quaint patio is the perfect place to be on a sunny afternoon. Plus, it serves up fresh-shucked Pacific oysters and a pan roasted porchetta.

Where: 1505 W 2nd Avenue

Temper Chocolate and Pastry

patios in vancouver

Photo: @janessap.photo/Instagram

Looking to satisfy that sweet tooth? Check out this spot for all the chocolate (and pastries) your heart desires.

Where: 2409 Marine Drive

Ophelia

patios in vancouver

Photo: @b_rits89/Instagram

Pull up a chair and dig into this spot’s must-try Mexican-inspired eats and sips.

Where: 165 W 2nd Avenue

 

If you don’t feel comfortable dining outside, keep in mind you can always get take-out.

 

For more eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.

