This Restaurant Is Essentially A Treehouse With Stunning Views of Vancouver

Dinner with a view anyone? Vancouver has a plethora of patios to dine at this spring and summer but few quite as magical as this one.

Seasons in the Park looks more like a treehouse than a restaurant, as it’s surrounded by the most beautiful and lush greenery.

It’s nestled in the serene Queen Elizabeth Park and offers panoramic views of the city you can’t find anywhere else.

The restaurant is known for its elevated Pacific Northwest-style cuisine, with lots of delicious dishes to try.

For brunch, order their smoked salmon eggs benedict, duck confit hash or French toast.

Lunch options include fish & chips, an impossible burger, grilled halibut and other seafood like mussels, squid and prawns.

For dinner, try their lobster, rack of lamb, prime rib, sablefish, spaghetti bolognese or gnocchi pomodoro (just to name a few).

Save room for dessert though, they have a vanilla creme brulee, chocolate cake, sunburnt lemon pie and butterscotch pot de creme.

When: Open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays

Where: W 33rd Avenue, Vancouver

