This Local Earls Location Just Unveiled a Magical Tanqueray Terrace Patio

Vancouverites, your new summer patio oasis awaits at the magical Tanqueray Terrace that just opened up at the Earls location on Fir and Broadway.

They’ve extended their outdoor patio to create the lush garden escape with lots of picnic tables and umbrellas for summer seating.

Guests can enjoy their full line-up of food offerings while soaking up the sights, with a picturesque view straight down Granville Street.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a garden party without cocktails and they’ll be serving an abundance of delicious libations to enjoy.

The exclusive garden patio experience will offer Tanqueray cocktails all summer long, hence its name.

The Tanqueray cocktail menu has a plethora of must-try sips, from classics with a twist like the Rangpur Gin + Tonic to new creations like the Clover Club, made with London Dry Gin, raspberry, egg whites, and vermouth.

The patio will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Earls is also planning to bring the Tanqueray Terrace concept to its Calgary and Toronto locations.

Tanqueray Terrace at Earls Fir + Broadway

When: Open now

Where: 1601 W Broadway, Vancouver

