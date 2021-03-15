Patio season is among us. And one of Vancouver’s most popular eateries has just unveiled its new and improved rooftop dining area.

Glowbal Restaurant Group’s The Roof at Black + Blue has undergone a bit of a makeover and looks like a garden oasis, just in time for Spring.

The revamped patio is reopening on March 18, so make sure to drop by for a bite to eat and some cocktails soon.

The Roof at Black + Blue has been an iconic spot for those looking to patio hop, with its prime location right above Alberni Street.

The facelift, courtesy of MONARC Interiors includes lots of lush greenery that is suspended from above—making it the ultimate spot to have some Instagram photoshoots.

As for the menu, it will include some of the restaurant’s favourites along with a few new offerings perfect for Spring.

Check out their website to reserve a table online.

The Roof at Black + Blue

When: Reopening for lunch and dinner daily on March 18, 2021

Where: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver

For more bites and sips across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.