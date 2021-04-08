It’s patio season! And with sweeping new COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor dining is the only way we can enjoy our favourite restaurants.

While there’s a plethora of patios to hit up across Vancouver, here’s our guide to the top patios in Richmond you can enjoy right now.

Patios In Richmond To Dine At This Spring

The Flying Beaver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Flying Beaver (@theflyingbeaverbar)

This popular spot has gotten creative with its dining arrangement by adding several picnic tables outside to allow people to dine while maintaining safe distancing.

Dig into a variety of delicious dishes here, including fish tacos, loaded potato skins, stone-oven pizzas, surf + turf and more. Find it at 4760 Inglis Drive.

Kove Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kove Kitchen (@kove_kitchen)

Head to Steveston Village for a bite at this quaint eatery with outdoor seating and harbour views.

Try their butter chicken poutine, fish & chips, cajun chicken burger and seafood tagliatelle. It’s located at 3900 Bayview Street.

Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life of Yumi 🍁🐿 (@life.of.yumi)

Right on the pier, Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant is known for its delicious and fresh seafood. Grab your beverage of choice, take a seat on the patio and enjoy the scenic views.

Their menu includes a seafood platter, baja shrimp ceviche, lobster BLT, shrimp pesto flatbread and more. Find it at #140-3866 Bayview Street.

Britannia Brewing Company Eatery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Lindsay Garcia (@tessalindsaygarcia)

This Richmond patio boasts an airy and casual ambience with an incredible view of the Fraser River. Britannia Brewing is perfect for low-key hangouts with your core bubble.

Try their Korean fried cauliflower, wild halibut ravioli, charcuterie, risotto and crab & chili spaghettini. It’s located at #250-12240 Second Avenue.

Browns Socialhouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Browns Socialhouse Ironwood (@brownsironwood)

Enjoy a variety of food and drinks while soaking up the sunshine at this patio.

Dig into loaded nachos, kung pao lettuce wraps, blackened chicken fettuccine, steak frites and crispy fried chicken ramen. Find it in Ironwood at 1020-11660 Steveston Highway.

For more eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.