New Hidden Cocktail Bar Just Opened in Gastown and Here’s How To Get There

A hidden bar has recently popped up in a tucked away outdoor space in Vancouver’s Gastown area.

Called Chupito, this quaint open-air cocktail bar hosts a tonne of charm. While part of the fun is finding it, there is definitely staying appeal once you are there.

Hidden in an alley, serving up killer cocktails and Mexican food, this little bar gives all the feels of being in a Mexico itself.

RELATED: This Is Where People Go To Drink and Play Video Games in Vancouver

How Find This Hidden Gastown Bar

Chupito was created by the people at La Taqueria/La Mezcaleria group. As such, this hidden bar is actually located very close to the La Taqueria location in Gastown at 322 W Hastings Street.

It is not visible from the main road, and there aren’t many visible signs. To get there, you will have to venture behind La Taqueria, to the back alley, and through the secret gate opening.

A few steps in, and you will be transported to cool hidden Mexican bar right in the heart of Gastown.

This Mexican-inspired bar provides everything from local BC wines and beers to Mexican brews. However a really cool feature is the frozen margarita machine.

The menu at Chupito focusses on seafood with a small but delicious menu. There are dishes like Tuna Tartare and Tostada De Camarón which are popular share plates.

Chupito

Location: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Hours: Monday-Friday from 5 PM until late; Saturday-Sunday from 12 PM until late.

For more must-try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.