Snoop Dogg’s Cali Rose Just Arrived at BC Liquor Stores

When you think of Snoop Dogg you may not think of wine, but it appears he is officially in the wine business.

His Cali Rose has officially hit the BC Liquor Store line-up of California wines. This is actually Snoop Dogg’s second wine, the first being Cali Red. Both wines were launched under the brand 19 Crimes.

19 Crimes is actually an Australian brand, which is inspired by the convicts-turned-colonists who built Australia. Although, Snoop Dogg didn’t colonize Australia, the brand said that he brings a “more modern-day element to the brand’s wine selection.”

RELATED: The Rock’s Teremana Tequila Has Finally Arrived at BC Liquor Stores

Snoop Dogg’s Cali Rose Wine

This rose is said to be perfect for that summer weather (as any good rose should be). Like Snoop Dogg, the wine promises to be “defiant by nature, bold in character and always uncompromising.”

The actual taste is gives off ripe strawberry notes mixed with a delicate floral and rose petal aroma. You can expect fruity notes of fresh raspberry, strawberry, and red cherry, all in a glass of balanced acidity and sweetness.

Sounds pretty good. The bottle retails at $19.99.

Will You Be Trying It?

Cali Rosé has dropped on the West Coast. Everywhere else, get ready. @SnoopDogg #CaliRosé pic.twitter.com/47Gd2555Ot — 19 Crimes (@19Crimes) February 27, 2021

For more updates on Food and Drinks in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.