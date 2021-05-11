Langley Has a ‘Parkour Park’ and It’s a Great Place To Get Fit This Summer

Step up your workout game this summer by hitting up Penzer Parkour Park in Langley.

It’s an unconventional spot for a gym sesh but you’ll definitely feel the burn after trying to perfect your Spiderman-style moves.

Plus, it’s outdoors so you can workout safely amid COVID-19 restrictions.

It comes equipped with a full-size parkour climbing zone, kid-size parkour climbing zone, basketball stadium, volleyball court, skateboard park and a bike skills park that has dirt jumps to suit the needs of mountain bikers from beginner to expert.

Basically this is the place to be for all your outdoor fitness needs.

The park even has signs throughout with guidelines on how to complete various parkour moves, including the step vault, precision jump, cat leap, bar balance, underbar and more.

It’s also broken up by skill level, with the green paths being the easiest, blue being intermediate and red being advanced.

Penzer Parkour Park

Where: 198C Street & 47 Avenue, Langley City

For more things to do outdoors this summer, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.