4 Grouse Grind Alternatives If Restrictions Won’t Let You Access The Real Thing

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Step up your workout game (quite literally) with one of these Grouse Grind alternatives that will help get you ready for the real thing.

With the weather getting warmer, many of us are ready for some heart pumping, muscle aching workouts. However, with current health restrictions, going to the popular Grind may not be a viable or safe option.

So here are some alternative hikes that are equally satisfying.

RELATED: 5 Easy Access Hikes With Waterfalls Within An Hour From Vancouver

Grouse Grind Alternatives

Coquitlam Crunch, Coquitlam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaggiMei (@magmei)

Break a sweat at this trail, after all it’s not called the Coquitlam Crunch for nothing. The 4.5 km round trip trek has an elevation gain of 244 meters and takes about an hour and a half to complete. While it’s not nearly as steep as the Grouse Grind, this Coquitlam option will help you prepare.

Location: 2635 Runnel Dr, Coquitlam, BC V3E 1S3

Abby Grind, Abbotsford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Kleingeltink (@andyklein)

Check out this smaller version of the Grouse Grind in Abbotsford. The Abby Grind is 4 kms round trip with an elevation gain of 410 meters. It takes about an hour and a half to complete the whole thing. It’s much shorter than the Grouse Grind and doesn’t climb as high but it’s still an awesome workout.

Location: Starts at 4249-4225 Lakemount Rd, Abbotsford, BC V3G 2T2

Velodrome Trail, Burnaby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ket 🤔 (@kkregala74)

You can find this trail in Burnaby. The 3 km trek involves a lot of stairs, but it isn’t as steep as the Grouse Grind. It has an elevation gain of 240 meters and takes about an hour to complete. The trail goes up from Barnet Highway near the Velodrome and goes all the way up to an incredible viewpoint on Burnaby Mountain.

Location: Situated on the north side of Burnaby Mountain along Barnet Road. It’s recommended to park your car across the street, walk across the Barnet, up the driveway, and then walk towards the far side of the Velodrome to find the beginning of the trail.

Cardiac Hill, Burnaby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Count Kitty McMittens (@jiebberish)

If you’re on the hunt for a quick and easily accessible alternative to the Grouse Grind, then look no further. Cardiac Hill can be found just south of the Burnaby arm of the Trans Canada Trail. It has an elevation gain of about 300 meters and is considered very steep. As a result, it’s not recommended for beginner hikers.

Location: You can access Cardiac Hill via University Drive East at the Simon Fraser University campus where pay parking is typically available. The SFU campus bus-loop is located about 200m southwest of the upper trailhead.

For more places to explore in Metro Vancouver, check out our Outdoors section.