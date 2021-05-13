This Vancouver Restaurant Is Offering Boozy Slushie Buckets To Go

Meagan Gill | May 13, 2021
Beetbox Slushie
Photo: Beetbox

Plant-based comfort food destination Beetbox is stepping up its take-out game by offering boozy slushie buckets that will make your summer picnics even better.

Each bucket is four-litre’s in size and filled with fruity alcohol goodness. Imagine sipping on these in your backyard or at one of these alcohol-friendly parks in Metro Vancouver.

Beetbox Slushie Buckets

Each “Beet the Heat” slushie bucket comes with a four-litre bucket filled with cantaloupe-apple slushie mix, ladle, four cups, straws and garnishes for $29.

Make it boozy with add-ons that include 375-mL mickeys of Cazadores Tequila Reposado ($20), Bombay Sapphire gin ($17) or a 200-mL bottle of St-Germain elderflower liqueur ($17).

Slushies are also available by the glass (16 oz) for $5, with mini 50-mL bottles of vodka or gin available as add-ons for $5 each.

Make It A Meal

The West End hot spot is also bringing back its ever-so-popular beach bag combos for two.

The combos feature ready made, al-fresco feasts with a choice of two sandwiches (the Burger with Cheeze, Classic or Nashville Chick-Un), two hot sides (excluding Chili Cheeze Fries) and two bottled or canned beverages (including alcoholic and zero-proof selections) or virgin slushies all packed and ready to go in a custom Beetbox tote (that you can keep) for $49.

You can place an order for Beetbox’s beach bag combo or slushies by checking out their website or visiting the restaurant.

Beetbox

Photo: Beetbox

Beetbox

When: Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver

