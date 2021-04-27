Disney Is Closing Stores In Vancouver, Burnaby and Surrey

You may want to wave bye to Mickey and the gang. The bit of Disney that existed in Metro Vancouver will soon be gone.

If you loved shopping there, going in to see the fun displays of your favourite characters, or taking your kids for their birthday gift, you may be disappointed to learn that your local Disney stores are closing.

Retail Insider has confirmed that Disney will be closing all of its retail stores. This will include all 18 locations in Canada by the end of the summer.

As a result, all 3 Metro Vancouver locations will soon be gone: CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby and Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.

The first B.C. Disney store opened doors in Metropolis at Metrotown as a flagship, with locations in Surrey and Vancouver opening sooner after.

Retail Insider reports that Disney is re-evaluating its operations due to a challenging time for retail. Furthermore, discussions with landlords in North America have been ongoing. New tenants will possibly be replacing some stores as early as July.

Stephanie Young, President, Consumer Products Games and Publishing says, “while consumer behaviour has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer.”

With Disney stores closing soon, you will need to turn to online (like most things these days) to purchase your fun novelty item.

Bringing both children and adults a bit of magic since the 90s, these stores will surely be missed.

