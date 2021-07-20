Richmond Night Market Opens This Friday and Here’s What to Expect

After being closed for over a year, the Richmond Night Market is set to return and opening day is just around the corner.

The market officially opens on July 23rd, and will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through September 6th, 2021 from 7 pm to 12 am.

This year marks the 20th anniversary but there will be a different look as a result of notable changes to ensure the safety of guests.

What To Expect This Year

For starters, there are a few changes to reduce volume at the gate and at vendor stalls.

The Richmond Night Market will operate at a reduced capacity in full accordance with all current Provincial Health office.

There are enhanced safety regulations to ensure social distancing and guests are encouraged to wear masks while inside the grounds. Multiple handwashing and sanitize stations will also be set up throughout the space.

The seating area inside has also been expanded to be 3 times larger than previous years. Thus allowing visitors to eat with their friends and family while socially distanced from other parties.

To avoid the long entry line, visitors are also are also encouraged to pre-purchase tickets through the Hello Chat app.

You can buy a group Zoom Pass online and enter through the Express Entrance with early access (prior to the regular opening time at 7:00 PM). These passes are $18.00 for 5 guests, and will allow the group to avoid the long entry line.

Single entry tickets are only available for purchase onsite and cost $3.50 each. Tickets are free for children under 7 and seniors over 60.

For contactless payments, the Hello Chat app also allows you to create a wallet, and preload money that can be use at any of the vendor stalls. However, cash payments will still be taken as well.

Richmond Night Market

When: July 23rd to September 6th

Time: Open daily from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Location: corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station

Tickets: Early access for online Zoom Pass pre-purchases through the Hello Chat app

